Bridgetown (Barbados), Jun 28 (AP) Australia blew away the West Indies for 141 and won the first Test by 159 runs at Kensington Oval on day three.

The West Indies was set a stressful 301 target to win on a tricky pitch and folded in 33.4 overs on Friday.

The chief destroyer was seamer Josh Hazlewood with 5-43 from 12 overs.

The West Indies collapsed to 86-8 inside 27 overs but the Australians didn't mop up the last resistance until the day's last over in an extra 75 minutes.

Despite the inevitable, allrounder Justin Greaves, 38 not out, and No. 10 batter Shamar Joseph, a career-best 44 with four sixes, went for broke in a team-best ninth-wicket stand of 55 runs.

Australia started the day in some bother at 92-4 in its second innings, but half-centuries from Travis Head, Beau Webster and Alex Carey hoisted them to an impressive 310 all out and a 300-run lead.

“We wanted to get 200 but felt lot more comfortable (with 300),” captain Pat Cummins said.

“We're lucky to have Josh, he presents a good seam and hits good areas. He bowled beautifully.”

West Indies start chase badly

West Indies' attempt at its eighth highest successful run chase and highest in eight years was in trouble from the outset.

Mitchell Starc claimed opening batter Kraigg Brathwaite in the first over, caught at backward square by a diving Sam Konstas.

“We lost our most experienced batsman in the first over and never got a foot back in the game,” West Indies captain Roston Chase said.

“The result was heartbreaking. We did well to get a (10-run first-innings) lead but couldn't put a batting innings together.”

Starc also should have bagged Keacy Carty on 1 but Cameron Green spilled the catch at gully. That was the 10th dropped catch in the match and Australia's third.

Hazlewood changed ends and suddenly had success by dismissing John Campbell, scooping badly and gloving to wicketkeeper Carey, and Brandon King, caught above the 1.98-meter Green's head, in successive balls.

When Chase gave Konstas another catch at short leg, West Indies was 49-4 in 13 overs.

Carty used his one life to reach 20 when he tried defending Hazlewood and lost his off stump.

Shai Hope, the leading West Indies run-scorer in the first innings, faced 21 balls for 2 until his off stump was hit by a low shooter from Cummins.

Alzarri Joseph was then slow coming from the non-striker's end and run out by a throw from substitute fielder Marnus Labuschagne.

Jomel Warrican's edge behind gave Hazlewood his 13th test five-for and second in the Caribbean, 10 years after the first.

Greaves and Shamar Joseph frustrated Australia with lusty strokes but Nathan Lyon ended the joyride in his second over of the innings.

Rain of runs

On day one, 14 wickets fell, and on day two 10 wickets. Before Friday's play, Lyon said, “Every run is gold.” But Australia enjoyed a gold rush from Head, who made 61, Webster 63, and Carey 65.

Australia, starting on 92-4 and a lead of 82, amassed a bonus 310 total.

After taking cover late Thursday, Head came out firing in the morning but should have gone on 21 and it be 107-5. Greaves spilled the catch at second slip off the bowling of Alzarri Joseph. It was West Indies' seventh dropped catch in the match.

Head shook it off and drove Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Warrican and Greaves to the ropes. From 13 off 37 balls overnight, Head reached his 50 in 77 balls. The match had only two half-centuries at that stage, and Head had both.

“We batted exceptionally well to set 300,” Head said.

“Last night I was desperate to get through to stumps. (I was) a bit slow in the second innings but that was what was needed. Tough conditions, glad to be among runs.”

He and Webster rattled off the only century partnership of the game, too. Head was the only wicket to fall in the morning, to a low nip-backer by Shamar Joseph. Head had eight boundaries in his 61 off 95 balls.

Straight after lunch, Webster got his third half-century in his fifth test from 100 deliveries. He was also out to Shamar Joseph, edging behind, which was picked up on review. He also had eight boundaries.

Carey wasted no time, bashing Seales for six back over the sightscreen, and charging at Greaves to lob a six on the roof over long-off. He reached 50 in 40 balls and helped the tail produce 63 runs for the last four wickets.

Starc, Lyon, and Hazlewood hit seven boundaries between them.

Shamar Joseph got 5-87 and a nine-wicket haul in his eighth Test.

The second of three Tests starts next Thursday in St. George's, Grenada. (AP)

