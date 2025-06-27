Controversy sparked during the West Indies vs Australia first Test 2025 Day 2 at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados when South African third umpire Adam Holdstock controversially adjudged West Indies batters Roston Chase and Shai Hope out. Chase was trapped in-front of the wickets and the on-field call was LBW. He sent it upstairs and replay showed there is a spike beside his bat on UltraEdge. Despite that, the third-umpire adjudged Chase LBW and stayed with on-field call. After some time, Shai Hope got caught behind by Alex Carey and on replay it looked like the ball bounced before his gloves. But again, Holdstock adjudged it as out. Fans were shocked and they took to social media to react. WI vs AUS 1st Test 2025 Day 2 Stat Highlights: Roston Chase, Shai Hope's Partnership Help West Indies take Lead in First Innings.

Worst Umpire Of This Generation

Blind

Shambles of A Performance 

Absolute Howler

Horrendous Umpiring

Woeful DRS Calls

