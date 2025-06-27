Controversy sparked during the West Indies vs Australia first Test 2025 Day 2 at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados when South African third umpire Adam Holdstock controversially adjudged West Indies batters Roston Chase and Shai Hope out. Chase was trapped in-front of the wickets and the on-field call was LBW. He sent it upstairs and replay showed there is a spike beside his bat on UltraEdge. Despite that, the third-umpire adjudged Chase LBW and stayed with on-field call. After some time, Shai Hope got caught behind by Alex Carey and on replay it looked like the ball bounced before his gloves. But again, Holdstock adjudged it as out. Fans were shocked and they took to social media to react. WI vs AUS 1st Test 2025 Day 2 Stat Highlights: Roston Chase, Shai Hope's Partnership Help West Indies take Lead in First Innings.

Worst Umpire Of This Generation

Adrian holdstock probably the worst umpire of this generation... Roston Chase was given out despite a clear deviation. What a shame! @ICC please take some action about this. #WIvsAUS pic.twitter.com/5ORQlWe7WO — Not Roudra (@Roy755384) June 26, 2025

Blind

Adrian Holdstock is either blind or on the bung #WIvAUS pic.twitter.com/NOwFMt2kq3 — James Briddon (@James_Briddon) June 26, 2025

Shambles of A Performance

Adrian Holdstock shouldn’t get another test after this shambles of a performance. #WIvAUS — Daan Human Stan Account (@GoTeamGoSports1) June 26, 2025

Absolute Howler

Adrian Holdstock, is the South African, TV umpire in #AUSvsWI that is having an absolute howler of a test. — Zainub Razvi (@zainubrazvi) June 26, 2025

Horrendous Umpiring

Absolute Horrendous umpiring by the third umpire Adrian Holdstock .. unlucky West Indies and Shai Hope .. that’s not a clean catch .. fullstop #AUSvsWI pic.twitter.com/2Fs4SDapgh — Egan Steven Dantis (@Iamegandantis) June 26, 2025

Woeful DRS Calls

Some absolutely woeful DRS calls in Barbados. Roston Chase clear inside edge , given out LBW and this is a clean take apparently 🥴 #WIvsAUS pic.twitter.com/FqBMnJx5dY — Matthew Allen (@MattyOnTour) June 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)