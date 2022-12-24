Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 23 (ANI): Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan said on Friday that Australian all-rounder Cameron Green has been picked by Mumbai Indians (MI) on basis of his potential and if he lives upto it, he can become the biggest superstar in cricket in coming years.

Cameron Green was bought by five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) for INR 17.5 crore in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) auction in Kochi on Friday.

"He has been taken on basis of his potential. He is not proven player yet. He is 23 year old and exciting. If he lives upto his potential, he can become the biggest superstar in cricket. How to convert that potential into performance depends on the player. He will no doubt be a great option to play at the Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai Indians' home ground)," Pathan told ANI.

The all-rounder said that Sam Curran was always going to a "hot property" in the auction due to his peformances in ICC T20 World Cup in Australia, which saw him bowl at death overs and showcase "many dimensions".

"These players are popular among franchises. All rounders are not available heavily. When they are left handed bowlers, they make more impact. Well deserved for Curran. When price tag is big, you have to see how you take the pressure that comes with it," added Pathan.

Pathan also expressed happiness at the fact that 21 players from Jammu and Kashmir were a part of the auction.

"I am privileged that I got to work with them (Kashmir cricketers). I feel happy when their name comes up in domestic cricket, in the auction list. I feel like their big brother. I hope their cricket grows on," added Pathan.

The IPL 2023 auction was held at Kochi today. (ANI).

