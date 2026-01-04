Brisbane [Australia], January 4 (ANI): Former cricketer Damien Martyn's partner, Amanda, provided a health update, saying that the Australian legend is progressing well amid an ongoing battle with meningitis.

Martyn was admitted to the hospital on December 31 and was put into an induced coma following a diagnosis of meningitis. The 54-year-old played 67 Tests and 208 ODIs and four T20Is for Australia between 1992 and 2006. To this day, he is widely regarded as one of the best ODI finishers in cricket history.

Recently, Martyn's partner, Amanda, issued a statement where she and his family expressed their thanks for the support. Amanda also added about respecting their privacy during a tough time.

"Damien is progressing well with his medical treatment. We also want to express our deepest appreciation to the medical team at Gold Coast University Hospital, who have been nothing short of amazing throughout this challenging time. This has been a trying time and the family ask that you respect their privacy,'' "said Martyn's partner, Amanda, to News Corp as quoted by The West Australian.

Adam Gilchrist, a close friend and former teammate of Martyn with Australia and Western Australia, confirmed on behalf of Martyn's family that the 2003 World Cup winner is undergoing treatment in hospital.

"He is getting the best of treatment and (Martyn's partner) Amanda and his family know that a lot of people are sending their prayers and best wishes," Gilchrist said as quoted by cricket.com.au.

Martyn's former Australian teammate and the former Australia coach Darren Lehmann sent well wishes for Martyn on social media after news broke of his illness."Lots of love and prayers sending Damien Martyn's way. Keep strong and fighting legend," Lehmann wrote on X.

Martyn, known as one of the game's great stroke-makers, finished his Test career with 4406 runs in 67 matches at an average of 46.37, including 13 centuries. In the ODIs, he scored 5346 runs in 208 games at an average of 40.80, with five centuries and 37 half-centuries.

Notably, he was named Player of the Series when Australia last won an away series in India, finishing as the top scorer in four of Australia's eight innings during the 2004 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. (ANI)

