Abu Dhabi, Mar 2 (PTI) Ross Branch of Hero MotoSports Team Rally overcame a crash to finish sixth in the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge (ADDC) here.

Ross, who was Hero MotoSports Team Rally's sole rider in the event after his teammate Sebastian Buhler had crashed out in first stage, overcame an accident to finish in three minutes and three seconds behind winner Toby Price of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (3 hours, 43 minutes and 29 seconds) on Wednesday.

"Stage 3 was a lot of fun. Unfortunately, at around 100kms I had a small crash and lost some time," Ross said.

"But otherwise, the day went well - the bike has been incredible, and I had a great time from start to finish. I just wasn't fast enough today, but we still have 2 more days to go, and I'll keep pushing for more."

Pablo Quintanilla (Monster Energy Honda Team) and Skyler Howes (Husqvarna Factory Racing) finished second and third respectively.

With two days left in the race, Branch currently holds the sixth place in the overall standings.

Stage 4 will be one of the longest specials of the season with 308kms of timed sections, and another 150kms in liaisons around Qasr Al Sarab, before heading back to Abu Dhabi on Friday.

