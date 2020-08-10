Barcelona boss Quique Setien has anticipated Lionel Messi will be fit for the side’s Champions League 2019-20 quarter-final clash against Bayern Munich despite taking a ‘fierce knock’ in his left leg. Messi scored the second goal in Barcelona’s 3-1 win over Napoli in the second leg of their round of 16 clash and also earned a penalty after Kalidou Koulibaly struck his left leg while trying to clear the ball. Koulibaly’s kick in Messi’s lower left leg was hard and left the Argentine writhing in pain. Stien, however, said he believes the 33-year-old will be fit for the Bayern match. Lionel Messi Nets an Amazing Goal During Barcelona vs Napoli, Champions League 2019-20, Netizens Hail the Argentine (Watch Video).

Messi appeared to be in discomfort after taking a heavy blow on his lower left leg and was immediately attended to by doctors after Koulibaly accidentally kicked his leg. Barcelona were already leading 2-0 when the incident occurred. Clement Lenglet had headed the hosts ahead before Messi doubled the lead within 23 minutes. The 33-year-old had scored another 10 minutes later but the goal was ruled out for a marginal handball. Sunil Chhetri All Praise for Lionel Messi After Wonder Goal Against Napoli in UEFA Champions League 2019-20.

Barcelona were then awarded a penalty in the 39th minute when Koulibaly struck Messi on the left leg after the Argentine has sneaked in front of the defender inside while the former was trying to clear the ball from inside the Napoli penalty box. Club doctors immediately rushed to the pitch to treat the forward. Messi eventually stayed on and played full 90 minutes.

The club later reported that furthers tests were conducted on the injury and no serious damage has been informed. “Lionel took quite a fierce knock in that challenge from Koulibaly,” Setien said at the post-match conference. “But I don’t think it’ll become a big problem for him.” The former Real Betis man also informed that he believes that the Argentine will be fit to face Bayern on Thursday.

The Catalan club face Bayern in one-off quarter-final encounter as they chase their first Champions League crown since 2015. The players have been given a rest day on Monday and are scheduled to travel to Portugal on Thursday.

