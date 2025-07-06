London [UK], July 6 (ANI): The High Commission of India in London welcomed the Indian Women's Cricket Team with pride and honour at India House.

Hosted by High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami, the event on July 5 brought together members of the Indian diaspora, diplomats, media professionals, and cricket fans from across the UK to celebrate the achievements and growing legacy of women's cricket in India.

High Commissioner Doraiswami, in his address, highlighted how the team has become a symbol of rising India fearless, focused, and full of potential. He praised the players for not just their performance on the field but also for being role models for millions of young girls across the world.

The captain (Harmanpreet Kaur) and vice-captain (Smriti Mandhana) of the Indian team, along with several key players, took the stage and spoke from the heart. They shared their journey, challenges, and the pride they feel representing India globally. Their message was one of unity, ambition, and the unstoppable rise of women in sport.

The players were greeted with applause, cheers, and even a few emotional moments as the audience showed their support and admiration. (ANI)

