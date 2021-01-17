New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): Hockey India (HI) on Sunday announced that they will conduct the HI coaching education pathway level '1' coaching course 2021 in New Delhi from January 29 to February 1 and Bhubaneswar from February 3 to 6 and interested applicants can enroll online.

Each of the candidates undertaking the course has to submit a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test report with the test taken within 72 hours of arrival at the venue of the course.

"After the successful completion of several HI coaching education pathway courses in 2019 and 2020, Hockey India has once again called for applications of interested and aspiring coaches for the course, which has a maximum of 120 slots available. The candidates have to submit their application before January 21," HI said in a release.

The candidates will be divided into four batches. Each batch will consist of 30 candidates. The first batch will undertake the course from January 29 to 30 while the second batch will undertake the course from January 31 to February 1 in the capital city.

The third batch will undertake the course in Bhubaneswar on February 3 and 4 while the final batch will undertake the course on February 5 and 6 in the same city.

Candidates will be chosen through a first-cum-first-serve basis and minimum criteria to apply requires an interested applicant to have successfully passed the HI level 'Basic' coaching course. A preference would be given to the athletes/coaches who have participated in Olympic Games/Senior World Cup/ Junior World Cup/ Continental Events, sanctioned by AHF/ FIH and women applicants would be given preference under gender equality, subject to fulfilling the eligibility criteria mentioned above.

Each of the candidates' competencies will be assessed and only those candidates who successfully complete the HI level '1' coaching course on the basis of the assessment criteria, will be provided the necessary certification.

Since the launch of the coaching education pathway in 2019, over 700 coaches from across India have benefitted from the program which is a simplified education structure that consists of a combination of web-based modules and face-to-face interactive courses, underpinned by a competency-based assessment process, which helps the coaches in progressing to higher levels.

Once a candidate progresses from the coaching education pathway levels, they are then eligible to enroll for the FIH Academy Level 1 Course, and so on.

"We are absolutely ecstatic to organize the Hockey India coaching education pathway level '1' coaching course 2021 on-ground in New Delhi and Bhubaneswar. While the various courses conducted online last year were effective, the candidates of this course will have an opportunity to learn even more in an on-ground scenario. We will ensure that all the Covid-19 protocols and safety measures will be in place, while the course is being held in New Delhi and Bhubaneswar. The safety of all the personnel involved in the course is our highest priority," stated Gyanendro Ningombam, president, Hockey India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)