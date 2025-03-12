Panchkula, Mar 12 (PTI) Hockey Jharkhand edged past defending champions Hockey Haryana 4-3 in a shootout after 1-1 in regulation time to win the 15th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship here on Wednesday.

Pramodni Lakra (44') and Rani (42') scored in regulation time.

Also Read | Gautam Gambhir To Travel to England With India A Team Ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 Test Series: Report.

Rajni Kerketta, Nirali Kujur, Binima Dhan, and captain Alebla Rani Toppo netted in the shootout, while keeper Anjali Bhinjia's two crucial saves sealed the win.

In the bronze medal match, Hockey Mizoram beat Hockey Maharashtra 2-1, with Manju Chorsiya (59') scoring the late winner.

Also Read | Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UCL Round of 16 Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)