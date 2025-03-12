Arsenal will be at home to PSV in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg with the tie virtually over. The Gunners defeated PSV 1-7 away from home in the previous meet between the two teams and after a performance like that, there is not much left to play for. PSV will play for their pride here and try and get a positive result under their belt before they say goodbye to this season’s European journey. For Arsenal, a win will keep them motivated as they navigate their way to the last eight. Arsenal versus PSV will be televised on the Sony Sports network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 1:30 AM IST. PSV Eindhoven 1–7 Arsenal, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Round of 16: Martin Odegaard Brace Leads Ruthless Display As Gunners Register Emphatic First Leg Win.

Arsenal could make changes in this game in order to give the fringe players some much needed game time. Ben White is all set to start for Arsenal after a lengthy injury gap. Jakub Kiwior and Oleksandr Zinchenko are also pushing for a place in the starting eleven. Mikel Merino will lead the attack, and he will be supported in the final third by Raheem Sterling and Kieran Tierney.

Malik Tillman, Esmir Bajraktarevic and Ricardo Pepi are ruled out of the clash for PSV due to injuries while Lucas Perez is ineligible to feature. Luuk de Jong will play the lone striker up top in a 4-2-3-1 formation. Johan Bakayoko and Noa Lang will likely create opportunities down the flank with Guus Til as the playmaker. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Winner of Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Likely to Face Arsenal in UCL Quarter-Finals.

When is Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Round of 16 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Arsenal will take on PSV Eindhoven in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 round of 16 match on Wednesday, March 13. The Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven match will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London and it will start at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Round of 16 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channel. For Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven online viewing options look below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Round of 16 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2024-25 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Jio Users can also watch the Borussia Dortmund vs Lille match on the JioTV app for free. Expect a quality game of football with Arsenal securing a 3-0 win here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2025 09:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).