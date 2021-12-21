Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 21 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh and Punjab are through to the final of the 11th Hockey India senior men's National Championship here in Pimpri Chinchwad after winning their respective semis matches.

In the first semi-final on Monday, Uttar Pradesh edged past Karnataka 2-1 in a closely fought encounter. Mohammad Amir Khan (4') and Vishal Singh (8') got on the scoresheet for Uttar Pradesh, while captain Mohd. Raheel (22') scored the only goal for Karnataka, who put up a spirited fight in a neck-and-neck battle.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Live Telecast of 50-Over Tournament in IST?.

In the second semi-final, Punjab registered a thrilling 3-0 win over Maharashtra to enter the Final of the tournament. Captain Rupinder Pal Singh (28', 46') starred with a brace and Surdarshan Singh (38') chipped in with a goal for the winning team.

The 3rd/4th Place match will be played between Karnataka and Maharashtra on Tuesday followed by the final between Uttar Pradesh and Punjab on the same day. (ANI)

Also Read | Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Live Telecast of 50-Over Tournament in IST?.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)