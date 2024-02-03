Bhubaneswar, Feb 3 (PTI) Indian women's hockey team's jinx against China continued with the home team going down 1-2 in their Hockey Pro League match here on Saturday.

Vandana Katariya (15th minute) scored the opening goal of the match but Wen Dan (40 min) and Bingfeng Gu (52nd min) completed a comeback win for China.

Also Read | New Zealand vs South Africa 1st Test 2024 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of NZ vs SA Cricket Match on TV With Time in IST.

The Chinese had thrashed India 5-1 in the opening game of the Hangzhou Asian Games last year and again beat them in the semifinals of the continental showpiece event 4-0.

India tried to dictate the tempo in the initial phase with quick passes but failed to create any significant goal threats.

Also Read | Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach Bundesliga 2023-24 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch German League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

China got the first opportunity to score in the opening quarter following a miscued clearance from India goalkeeper Savita, but the visitors failed to capitalise.

China's Hua Liu was presented with an opportunity towards the end of the first quarter but her reverse shot flew wide of the post.

As the game progressed, Vandana dove to deflect Lalremsiami's cross from the right wing to give the hosts the lead in the final minute of the first quarter.

China earned a penalty corner early in the second quarter but Bichu Devi Kharibam and Ishika Chaudhary were alert and diffused the threat to their goal.

China began to dictate terms as the second quarter progressed but India rebuffed the visitors' advances and attempted to hurt them on the occasional counterattack.

However, both teams failed to create any significant openings and the first half ended in India's favour.

Sangita Kumari initiated a dangerous run across the baseline but she couldn't find a teammate in the shooting circle and the chance went begging.

With five minutes to go in the third quarter, China's Jiaqi Zhong dodged past a couple of Indian defenders and passed the ball to Wen Dan who dinked it over Savita to bring China back on level terms.

China shifted up a gear in the last quarter, pegging India back into their defensive half and eventually earning a penalty corner. After four re-awards, Bingfeng Gu pounced on a rebound and slapped the ball into the goal to give China the lead in the match.

India tried to restore parity but were unable to make inroads.

As the game drew to a close China were awarded a series of penalty corners but Savita stood firm in the goal and the match ended 2-1 in China's favour.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)