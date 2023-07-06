Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 6 (ANI): Setting the tone for the championship with their power-packed performances in Round 1, the Honda Racing India riders are all set for the Round 2 of the 2023 season of IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup at Madras Motor Racetrack (MMRT) in Chennai.

After an exciting Round 1, which showcased remarkable skill and relentless determination, round 2 of the IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup is ready to take the competition to unprecedented levels of intensity.

Also Read | Bas De Leede Stars As Netherlands Seal ICC World Cup 2023 Spot With Crucial Super Six Victory Over Scotland.

Kavin Quintal's outstanding performance in the inaugural race demonstrated his exceptional skills on the track, solidifying his position as the unrivalled leader in the IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R Open class.

Meanwhile, Rakshith's impressive endeavours propelled him to a commendable second place, while Prakash Kamat secured the third position in the rankings.

Also Read | SA20 Franchises Announce List of Retained and Pre-Signed Players for 2024 Season; Moeen Ali to Represent Jo’burg Super Kings.

Commenting on the Round 2, Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, "As we gear up for the exhilarating Round 2 of the IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup to Madras Motor Racetrack in Chennai this weekend, we are thrilled to witness the culmination of sheer passion, exceptional skills, and fierce competition on the racetrack. Our talented riders have honed their abilities and are ready to showcase their determination and speed in this highly anticipated event. We eagerly look forward to an unforgettable race that will keep fans on the edge of their seats. We have high hopes for all of our riders for this round."

IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup

The IDEMITSU Honda Indian Talent Cup NSF250R serves as a stepping-stone for young riders aspiring to reach higher levels of racing. The championship features Honda NSF250R motorcycles, purpose-built for Moto3 racing, providing a competitive platform.

With its lightweight chassis, powerful engine, and aerodynamic bodywork, the NSF250R offers optimal performance on the track. The primary objective of the championship is to identify and nurture talented riders, providing them with professional training.

By offering a well-defined pathway, the IDEMITSU Honda Indian Talent Cup NSF250R paves the way for Indian riders to enter the realm of professional motorcycle racing.

Round 2 of the IDEMITSU Honda Indian Talent Cup NSF250R will have a grid of 14 young guns riding on the Moto3 race machine platform - NSF250R.

In Round 1, Kavin Quintal, Rakshith Dave, and Prakash Kamat showcased their exceptional skills and dominance in the NSF250R category by securing remarkable 1-2-3 positions on the podium, respectively. Kavin Quintal, with his outstanding performance, claimed the top spot on the podium.

His impressive riding skills, strategic manoeuvres, and consistent speed allowed him to outshine in the championship. Rakshith Dave demonstrated his talent and determination by finishing in the second position whereas Prakash Kamat's remarkable performance landed him in the third place.

Giving them stiff competition will be Shyam Shundar (19 years), Theopaul Leander (22 years) from Chennai, Mohsin P (20 yrs) from Mallapuram, AS James (21 yrs) and Samuel Martin (23 yrs) from Bangalore, and Vivek Rohit Kapadia (20 yrs) from Belgaum, Raheesh Khatri (15 yrs) from Mumbai, Siddesh Sawant (21yrs) from Uttur, Harshit Bogar (19 yrs) from Bangalore, Shyam Babu (19 yrs) from Chennai and Beedani Rajendera (18 yrs) from Hyderabad. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)