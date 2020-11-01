Bengaluru, Nov 1 (PTI): After more than a seven month gap due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown, horse racing got underway at the Bangalure Turf Club on Sunday

"In all, eight races took place starting from 1.30 pm today. There were no spectators and no betting," a BTC employee told PTI.

Also Read | How to Watch KKR vs RR IPL 2020 Live Streaming Online in India? Get Free Live Telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Indian Premier League 13 Cricket Match Score Updates on TV.

The BTC had announced recently that there would be five race days on November 1, 7, 14, 21 and 28.

"The prospectus for the remaining part of the season will be announced on or before the second week of November 2020," the managing committee had said in its announcement. PTI

Also Read | MS Dhoni Fans Storm Twitter After CSK Captain Rubbishes Retirement Rumours, Express Excitement to See 'Thala' in IPL 2021.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)