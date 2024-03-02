New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) Finding a training partner is a big challenge in racquet sport but Sparring Player, an e-commerce company, is offering solution by connecting experienced players with the aspiring ones.

Some top-level players associated with them include Tokyo Olympian B Sai Praneeth, 2018 SaarLorLux Open champion Subhankar Dey, three-time senior national champion Sourabh Verma, MR Arjun, Anand Pawar, Harsheel Dani, and men's doubles players Rohan Kapoor and Sanyam Shukla.

"Consider us the Ola and Uber of badminton and tennis. Just like them we too connect people. There are many aspiring players who want to train with elite athletes to improve their game. So this gives a platform to those players to get a feel of top training," Vikas Chaurasia, Co-Founder at Sparring Player, told PTI.

While some players provide one-on-one guidance via zoom video calls, others act as sparring partners.

Recently, former Malaysian shuttler Yogendran Krishnan's association was with the company as a co-founder was announced.

Krishnan is the current Malaysian women's singles head coach.

"Yogendran's deep knowledge of Malaysian badminton and his passion for helping young players develop their skills," said former Indian doubles player Saurabh Sharma, who is also a co-founder of the firm.

The online platform has already worked with Rio Olympic champion and three-time world championships gold medallist Carolina Marin.

"We are trying to prove access to top-ranked athletes for sparring and training, mentorship and match analysis from coaches and players and it will also provide a platform for senior players to earn money while competing." PTI

