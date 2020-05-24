Sports News | Hull City: 2 People Test Positive for COVID-19

Yorkshire [UK], May 24 (ANI): The English second-tier club Hull City on Sunday confirmed that two individuals have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Championship club has not revealed whether the infected people are players or staff members and did not disclose the names due to medical confidentiality.

"The duo, who are both asymptomatic and feeling no ill effects, will now self-isolate for seven days - in line with the protocols set out in EFL guidelines - before being tested again at a later date. The Club will continue to liaise closely with the affected personnel and will make no further comment," the club said in a statement.

The EFL, earlier on Sunday, confirmed that only two people had returned positive COVID-19 tests out of the 1,014 carried out across 24 clubs in the first round of testing.

The positive tests in the Championship add to the eight individuals at Premier League clubs to have so far been afflicted with the virus. (ANI)

