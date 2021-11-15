Panaji (Goa) [India], November 15 (ANI): Hyderabad FC have announced their final 26-man squad for the upcoming edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) which will be held in Goa for the second successive season.

Hyderabad FC said last season saw a number of players stand up and put in some brilliant performances for Manolo Marquez's side and he now has up to 15 of the same players to work with, this time around as well.

Attacker Joel Chianese and midfielder Joao Victor are the two foreigners to continue with the club from last season, as Hyderabad made nine new additions to their squad, ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Defender Juanan Gonzalez, midfielder Edu Garcia and attackers Bart Ogbeche and Javi Siverio are the four new additions to the overseas contingent at HFC.

"Aaren D'Silva, Aniket Jadhav and goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh are some of the exciting signings made by the club in the off-season while the experience of Pritam Soraisam and Nim Dorjee Tamang makes the backline stronger," Hyderabad FC said in a statement.

The Club said it has also promoted a couple of promising youngsters in Mark Zothanpuia and Abdul Rabeeh from the reserve team who will now be a part of the first-team squad for the club.

Hyderabad FC kick-off their 2021-22 ISL campaign with a clash against southern neighbours Chennaiyin FC on November 23 at the Bambolim Stadium.

Hyderabad FC squad:

Goalkeepers: Laxmikant Kattimani, Gurmeet Singh, Lalbiakhlua Jongte

Defenders: Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan Gonzalez, Pritam Soraisam, Nikhil Prabhu, Nim Dorjee Tamang.

Midfielders: Joao Victor, Mohammad Yasir, Souvik Chakrabarti, Hitesh Sharma, Sahil Tavora, Nikhil Poojary, Edu Garcia, Mark Zothanpuia, Halicharan Nazary, Abdul Rabeeh

Attackers: Bart Ogbeche, Javi Siverio, Joel Chianese, Rohit Danu, Aniket Jadhav, Aaren D'Silva (ANI)

