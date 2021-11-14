Australia finally added ICC T20 World Cup trophy to their cabinet after defeating New Zealand in the final of 2021 edition at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Australia emerged victorious by eight wickets in chase of 173 runs thanks to half-centuries by David Warner and Mitchell Marsh. Despite losing Aaron Finch early on, Warner and Marsh took Australia close to target. It was Marsh who then guided his side home along with Glenn Maxwell. Australia Win T20 World Cup 2021, Beat New Zealand in Final to Lift Their Maiden T20I Title.

While Warner scored 53 off just 38 balls, Marsh finished unbeaten on 77 off just 50 balls. Marsh slammed six fours and four sixes during his stay as he made things difficult for New Zealand bowlers. The right-hand batsman was named Man of the Match for his brilliance with the bat. Once Australia hit the winning runs, twitterati were all praises for the champion team. Here are some of the reactions we found on Twitter: New Zealand vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 Final Highlights.

Champions!

Massive congratulations to Australia! Well deserved 👏 And well played, New Zealand 👏 pic.twitter.com/ZrjjNdPZKf — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) November 14, 2021

T20 Champions

Tremendous final, some terrific batting! Williamson played one of the all-time classics, but Warner and Marsh were just unstoppable! Congratulations to Australia on their maiden triumph, New Zealand have nothing to be ashamed of. #T20WorldCup — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 14, 2021

Congrats

Well Played Kiwis!

If there is an award for showcasing consistency across multiple tournaments over the years, it will definitely be won by #NewZealand Congratulations to Captain Kane & the entire side #T20WorldCup #NewZealand — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) November 14, 2021

Congratulations to Both

Congratulations @CricketAus well deserved champions! @BLACKCAPS the most consistent team over the last several years in all formats! Congratulations to both teams 👏👏 — Angelo Mathews (@Angelo69Mathews) November 14, 2021

Earlier, thanks to Kane Williamson’s 85 off 48 balls New Zealand posted a decent target. For Australia, Josh Hazlewood was superb with the ball as he returned with figures of 3/16 in four overs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 14, 2021 11:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).