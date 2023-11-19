Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 19 (ANI): Indian Super League (ISL) side Hyderabad FC on Sunday announced that their next home fixture against Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, December 2.

"FIXTURE UPDATE The @IndSuperLeague clash between Hyderabad FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant scheduled for Saturday, December 2, has been shifted to the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar! All season ticket holders will receive an update on the same, soon," Hyderabad FC posted on X.

This alteration means that Hyderabad FC will be playing their next four games away from their usual home ground at the Gachibowli Stadium. Following the international break, the ISL is set to resume, and Hyderabad FC will kick off Matchweek 7 against Kerala Blasters FC in Kochi.

Subsequently, they will face Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the Kalinga Stadium, followed by two more away games against NorthEast United FC and Odisha FC. The team will then return to their home ground to take on Jamshedpur FC in Matchweek 11.

As of now, Hyderabad FC has struggled to secure a win in the ISL 2023-24 season, having drawn three matches and lost three. In contrast, Mohun Bagan SG is one of the three unbeaten teams in the league, currently holding the third position on the table.

In their previous match, Punjab FC were held to a 1-1 draw against Hyderabad FC as two goals late in the second half, one each by Juan Mera and Jonathan Moya, meant that the two teams settled for a point each at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 on November 7. (ANI)

