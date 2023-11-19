India found themselves in a spot of bother in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final as they lost some early wickets and could not put their best foot forward in terms of batting against Australia, setting a score of 240 on the board. Indian Football Team captain Sunil Chhetri shares a message on social media inspiring the crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Mumbai to back the Team India cricketers as they come out to defend the score during the second innings. Fans love his support and made the post viral in no time. Virat Kohli Becomes Second-Highest Run-Scorer in History of ODI Cricket World Cup, Overtakes Ricky Ponting During IND vs AUS CWC 2023 Final.

Sunil Chhetri, Indian Football Team Captain, Shares Inspirational Message

To every Indian supporter in the stadium - make sure that our bowlers run up to a roar for every SINGLE BALL. This team has given us 10 flawless games. Let’s give them an unforgettable one. Pull these boys over the line. — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) November 19, 2023

