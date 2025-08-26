Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 26 (ANI): The Hyderabad Open 2025, the inaugural leg of the World Pickleball League (WPBL) On Tour, concluded in grand fashion in Hyderabad over the weekend. The initiative of the World Pickleball League (WPBL), in association with the franchise Hyderabad Superstars, marked a fitting start to the six-city tour. The event drew over 250 players across three action-packed days, with a total prize pool of Rs. 15 lakhs.

The Hyderabad Open showcased 60 competitive categories across age groups and levels - from U-18s to 50-plus divisions - and featured DUPR-based draws to ensure fair play and thrilling contests. Star names from WPBL Season 1, including Hyderabad Superstars' very own Kuldip Mahajan, headlined the professional categories, as per WBPL.

Also Read | Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alexandre Muller US Open 2025 Live Streaming Online: Get Live Telecast of Men's Singles First Round Tennis Match in India.

Kuldip clinched the Pro Men's Singles title, while Anuja Maheshwari (Pro Women's Singles), Vanshik Kapadia (Pro Men's Doubles and Mixed Doubles), and Vrushali Thakare (Pro Women's and Mixed Doubles), Isha Lakhani (Pro Women's Doubles) and Tejas Mahajan (Pro Men's Doubles) also emerged champions, further adding to the spectacle.

Gaurav Natekar, Founder and CEO, WPBL, said, "After a handful of events already under our belt, we hosted our first flagship franchise tournament for the WPBL 'On Tour' in Hyderabad with our Hyderabad Superstars, our franchise partners for the city. As part of our commitment and vision designed to create real value for our franchises, partners, players and all our stakeholders, we will be having over 50 events under the WPBL 'On Tour' umbrella, culminating with season 2 in Mumbai. With Hyderabad behind us, our franchise tournament in New Delhi promises to be an even bigger showcase of what WPBL stands for."

Also Read | 'Getting Married': Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Announce Engagement With Romantic Garden Photoshoot (View Pics).

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, co-owners, Hyderabad Superstars, said, "So happy to watch the entire pickleball community of Hyderabad showing up to the Hyderabad Open. This is the first step in the right direction to ensure that the next edition of the Hyderabad Open will feature over 500 players. We are excited to now put our sights on the upcoming World Pickleball League Season 2 and hope to better our result from last year."

Srinath Chitturi, Co-Owner, Hyderabad Superstars (KLO Sports), added, "Bringing pickleball to Hyderabad is the reason we started out with the World Pickleball League in the first place. We thank them for giving KLO Sports a chance to bring the Hyderabad Superstars alive. The support we got from the community in Hyderabad has been immense, and the success of the Hyderabad Open is only a testament to the commitment of the players and the pickleball community."

Hyderabad Superstars were semi-finalists of Season 1 of WPBL. With the inaugural Hyderabad Open 2025, the franchise, in conjunction with the League, has laid the foundation for a year-round engagement with its fans and pickleball players in the city, in a first-of-its-kind initiative beyond the traditional tournament window.

With Hyderabad setting the tone, WPBL On Tour now heads north for the much-anticipated Delhi Open, to be hosted in the national capital between August 28 and 31, 2025. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)