Srinagar, Dec 11 (PTI) Real Kashmir Football Club (RKFC) on Monday trounced Gokulam Kerala FC by 3-0 in an I-League match in front of a home crowd here.

Demonstrating dominance from the start, RKFC scored the first goal, originating from a seemingly harmless back pass, through Gnohere Krizo who capitalized on a goalkeeper's hesitation in the 31st minute.

Also Read | ICC U19 World Cup 2024 Schedule Announced; India to Open Campaign Against Bangladesh On January 20.

Leading the first half 1-0, the RKFC continued their dominance over the game with Jeremy Laldinpuai adding the second goal in the 59th minute of the game.

Within six minutes, as Real Kashmir FC orchestrated their attack through skilful passing, Gokulam Kerala FC, the former I-League champion, defender Muhammad Saheef attempted to intercept by heading the ball to his teammate Vikas. Vikas' clearance fell short, hitting Krizo who wasted no time capitalizing on the error and seizing the opportunity to secure his second goal of the match.

Also Read | India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I 2023, Gqeberha Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at St George’s Park.

The win helped Real Kashmir FC climb to the third spot in the I-League. They have 17 points from nine games, including five wins, two draws and two losses.

Gokulam Kerala FC hold the sixth spot in the table with 13 points from nine games.

Real Kashmir's standout feature in this I-League season has been their exceptional defensive strength. They will play their next home game on December 16.

Owner of RKFC Sandeep Chattoo said it was a "spectacular" win on a day when the the Supreme Court pronounced its verdict on the abrogation of Article 370.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)