Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], January 19 (ANI): Jamshedpur FC head coach Aidy Boothroyd felt his side were the better team despite suffering a 0-3 defeat to Bengaluru FC in the latest fixture of Indian Super League (ISL) at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, in Jamshedpur, on Wednesday.

Rohit Kumar opened the scoring in the seventh minute, and then, Roy Krishna added his name to the scoresheet with a goal from outside of the box in the 34th minute. Sivasakthi Narayanan scored the third goal in the 62nd minute to extend Bengaluru FC's tally. The victory pushes Bengaluru FC closer to the playoff spots as they climb to the seventh position with just a single point difference between the Blues and sixth-placed FC Goa. Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC continue to stay 10th in ISL points table.

Boothroyd rued his side's missed chances, but felt that Jamshedpur FC were the better team on the pitch, highlighted by the high amount of shots that they registered.

"With a high percentage of (shots) what we got today, I thought it was very, very good. I think we were the better team. The first half, crosses, shots.. (we had) something like 22 shots in the game but the one that counts is the team that can keep the clean sheets and win and unfortunately for all our great efforts, it's just our final end product. We create chances but we don't convert and if you don't convert, you don't win," Boothroyd said in the official post-match conference.

Jamshedpur FC suffered their 10th loss of the season and have conceded the second-most goals (28) in the ISL this season. Boothroyd explained that the team needs to work defensively and keep clean sheets.

"I think it's an issue well, clearly we are conceding too many goals. Our centre-back was injured, and our replacement centre-back was suspended. So those two things do make a difference but I should say that the team should work defensively. And that's how you keep clean sheets and the difference between us and them today. Because they managed to defend better than we did. So we've got some work to do," he added.

Jamshedpur FC were last season's League Shield winners under then head coach Owen Coyle but this season with Aidy Boothroyd, the team has struggled, managing two wins in 15 matches. Boothroyd expressed that the team has faced difficult situations with players getting injured and suspended at crucial points during the season.

"I think it's very difficult to settle on a formation if you're losing players to injuries. I think it's very difficult if you get into a position where you have players suspended and you have to adapt. So my thinking and my philosophy would be that if you've got players within there, they might need help that you play five at the back rather than four, simple. But they'll also be times when you have to balance out the team and ask players to do things that they don't normally do," Boothroyd said.

"And that's where we have been this year, we haven't had a settled team and it will be great to have a settled team. Going forward, that's what we have to do. We just keep working towards that next win, keep working towards scoring goals and to keep clean sheets," he added.

"In terms of style, which is important. I think we are a good team to watch but we don't take our chances and therefore people get nervous and we concede, it's confidence. For me, it's frustrating because I know they can do what I ask them to do, whatever formation they're asked. It's the style," he added. (ANI)

