New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): Indian Air Force (IAF)'s Suryakiran aerobatic team will be carrying out a flypast over the venue of the ICC Cricket World Cup final, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad ahead of the title clash, which will take place on November 19.

As per IAF officials, just like major sporting events like Formula One car racing, there will be a flypast carried by the Suryakiran team in Ahmedabad.

India reached the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup by beating New Zealand by 70 runs.

Either Australia or South Africa, currently playing the second semifinal at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, will be joining India in the final.

Coming to the match, India opted to bat first and scored 397/4 in their 50 overs. Skipper Rohit Sharma (47 in 29 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) and Shubman Gill (80 in 66 balls, with eight fours and three sixes) delivered a fine start with a 71-run opening stand.

Virat Kohli (117 in 113 balls, nine fours and two sixes) posted his 50th ODI ton, while Shreyas Iyer (105 in 70 balls, with four boundaries and eight sixes) scored his second-successive WC century, helping India post a massive score. KL Rahul also delivered a 20-ball cameo of 39 runs, with five fours and two sixes.

Tim Southee (3/100) was the pick of the bowlers for the Kiwis. Trent Boult (1/86) also got a wicket.

In the chase of 398, Kiwis lost two early wickets. But the 181-run partnership between Daryl Mitchell (134 in 119 balls, with nine fours and six sixes) and skipper Kane Williamson (69 in 73 balls, with eight centuries and a six) kept Kiwis alive and Indian bowlers sweating for answers. Glenn Phillips also played a valuable knock of 41. However, a two-wicket over by Shami changed the game and Men in Blue bowled exceptionally in the death overs to restrict NZ to 327 in 48.5 overs.

Besides Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj got a wicket each.

Shami became 'Player of the Match' for his spell. This is India's fourth WC final and first in 12 years. (ANI)

