Dubai [UAE], February 19 (ANI): The International Cricket Council on Sunday expressed sorrow at the passing of former South Africa all-rounder Mike Procter at the age of 77.

Procter died at the age of 77 on Saturday. According to the International Cricket Council (ICC), Procter's wife Maryna confirmed the news and said that he died following complications during heart surgery.

Also Read | Asian Indoor Championships 2024: Gulveer Singh Wins Gold Medal in Men’s 3000m Race, Ankita Dhyani Bag’s Silver in Women’s Event.

"The International Cricket Council has expressed sorrow at the passing of former South Africa all-rounder Mike Procter at the age of 77," said a statement from ICC. In a statement, ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice remembered Procter as a great player and as one of the earlier full-time members of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees.

"It is sad to hear of Mike's death. He was one of the most admired cricketers of his time and one of the most feared opponents. He was a quick bowler and an attacking batter who excelled against all opposition," said Geoff.

Also Read | Former Manchester United Coach and Footballer Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Cherishes Special Trip to India, Highlights Personal Connection With Indian Fans.

"Mike was one of the biggest names in a fine South Africa side that included the likes of Barry Richards and Graeme Pollock. He also officiated as an ICC Match Referee in several important series. The world of cricket will be poorer for his death," added Geoff.

Procter, whose father Woodrow and brother Anthony were first-class cricketers, played seven Test matches from 1967 to 1970, all against Australia. He scored 226 runs in 10 innings and grabbed 41 wickets, but it was his first-class record that gives a better idea of his ample credentials.

Procter aggregated 21,936 runs in 401 first-class matches including 48 centuries and finished with 1,417 wickets. In 271 List A matches, he scored 6,624 runs and took 344 wickets.

Procter officiated as a Match Referee in 47 Tests, 162 ODIs and 15 T20Is before stepping down in November 2008 to take up his role as Cricket South Africa's Convenor of Selectors. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)