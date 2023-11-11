Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 11 (ANI): A fine batting display by the top order, including a brilliant half-century by Towhid Hridoy helped Bangladesh put up a competitive score of 306/8 in their ICC Cricket World Cup match against Australia at Pune on Saturday.

Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first. Bangladesh openers Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das gave their team a solid start.

With the help of a cracking boundary by Tazid on a Mitchell Marsh delivery, Bangladesh reached the 50-run mark in 8.1 overs.

At the end of the first powerplay in 10 overs, Bangladesh was at 62/0, with Tanzid (28*) and Litton (24*) unbeaten.

In the next over, Litton and Tanzid upped the attack by smashing Marsh for three fours. By the next over, Tanzid was caught and bowled by Sean Abbott for 36 off 34 balls, with six fours. Bangladesh was 76/1 in 11.2 overs.

Litton and skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto took Bangladesh to the 100-run mark in 15.1 overs. A soft dismissal put an end to Litton's innings of 36 in 45 balls, with five fours. He was caught by Marnus Labuschagne at long-on, with spinner Adam Zampa taking the wicket. Bangladesh was 106/2 in 16.4 overs.

Towhid Hridoy joined the skipper on the crease. The duo kept unleashing some great shots on Aussie bowling, targeting the part-time bowling of Travis Head and Marcus Stoinis really well.

Bangladesh reached the 150-run mark in 24.3 overs.

There was no stopping Labuschagne from being in action as a run-out by him and wicketkeeper Josh Inglis ended Najmul's 57-ball 45 45-run knock, consisting of six fours. The 64-run partnership for the third wicket was over and Bangladesh was 170/3 in 27.5 overs.

Veteran all-rounder Mahmadullah was on the crease next. He came on the crease with an attacking intent. He targeted Marsh, getting 18 runs out of his over, the 33rd of the innings. This consisted of two sixes as well. Bangladesh reached the 200-run mark in 31.5 overs.

Another promising partnership was cut short at 44 runs as Labuschagne ran out Mahmadullah for 32 off 28 balls, with a four and three sixes. Bangladesh was at 214/4 in 35.4 overs.

Towhid reached his half-century in 61 balls, his first in the tournament.

Bangladesh reached the 250-run mark in 41.5 overs.

Zampa got his second wicket and became the top wicket-taker in WC 2023 with 22 scalps as Mushfiqur Rahim gave a catch straight to skipper Pat Cummins at mid-wicket for 21. Bangladesh was 251/5 in 42.1 overs.

Towhid's knock came to an end after he failed to find elevation in his shot played on delivery by Marcus Stoinis, giving a catch to Labuschagne, his second of the match. The batter made 74 in 79 balls, with five fours and two sixes. Bangladesh was at 286/6 in 46.3 overs.

Bangladesh reached the 300-run mark in 48.5 overs, with help of a cracking four by Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

In the final over, two wickets came for Australia, with Abbott dismissing Mehidy for 29 off 20 balls and running out Nasum Ahmed for seven.

Bangladesh ended at 306/8 in 50 overs, with Taskin Ahmed (0*) and Mahedi Hasan (2*) unbeaten.

Zampa (2/32) and Abbott (2/61) were the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Stoinis also picked a wicket. (ANI)

