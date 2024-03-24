New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) has expressed its sorrow at the passing of former Pakistan cricket chief Shaharyar Khan at the age of 89.

Shaharyar was a career diplomat who served as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chair from 2003 to 2006 and again from 2014 to 2017, also representing the PCB on the ICC Board.

"This is sad news for the cricket world. Shaharyar was a very prominent and important figure who contributed hugely to the development of the game over many years," said ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice in a statement.

"His experience as a diplomat helped him lead cricket administration very skillfully in Pakistan and he was also a respected member of the ICC Board. On behalf of the ICC, I would like to offer our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends as well as to our colleagues at the PCB," the statement as quoted by ICC added.

Talking about Shaharyar, in December 2003, he took over from Gen Tauqir Zia as PCB chairman when PCB's reputation was suffering due to financial mismanagement and allegations of nepotism. After his arrival, the board transformed and appeared as a robust management. His appointment played a crucial role in transforming Pakistan's cricket.

In 2004, he appointed former English cricketer Bob Woolmer as the coach of the national team and that reaped rewards as the team looked more stable.

He started to face challenges on the international stage when India's influence on the world of cricket was on a steep growth. In October 2006, his tenure ended two months before his contract was meant to expire. He was accused of failure to handle players with authority at the time of the Darrell Hair-Oval crisis. In 2006, umpires Darrell Hair and Billy Doctrove stated that the Pakistan team were involved in ball tampering on the fourth day of the fourth Test against England.

He was appointed as the PCB chairman following an illustrious political career. Between 1957 and 1994, he worked as Pakistan's foreign secretary as well as the ambassador and a high commissioner. He also served as a Third Secretary in London, Second Secretary in Tunis, and was Pakistan's Ambassador to Jordan in 1976, before being posted to London in 1987. Shaharyar also served as Pakistan's Ambassador to France from 1999 until 2001.

He also worked as team manager of the Pakistan national men's team during the 1999 tour of India and the ICC Cricket World Cup 2003.

His second stint as the PCB chairman began in 2014 during a time when Pakistan cricket was once again stuck in turmoil. The chairman role saw a change several times between Najam Sethi and Zaka Ashraf. Shaharyar was finally inducted as the chairman after being voted in by the PCB's board of governors unopposed. (ANI)

