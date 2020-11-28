New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Former India opener Gautam Gambhir feels Virat Kohli's team will keep facing the problem of imbalance till it finds a suitable replacement for a half-fit Hardik Pandya as his nearest competitor Vijay Shankar is not of same level.

Pandya is playing currently as a specialist batsman and is not sure when he would be fully fit to bowl in ODI cricket. India lost to Australia by 66 runs in a high-scoring series opener in which the visitors missed a sixth bowling option.

Also Read | Brighton vs Liverpool, Premier League 2020-21 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How to Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Asked if there is a problem of balance, the hero of two World Cup triumphs couldn't agree more.

"Big time and this has been happening what -- since the last World Cup. If Hardik is not fit (to bowl), where is your sixth bowling option," Gambhir was quoted as saying by ESPN Cricinfo.

Also Read | BFC vs HFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020-21: Tips to Pick Goalkeeper, Defenders, Midfielders and Forwards for Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC in Indian Super League 7 Football Match.

"It's only Vijay Shankar that I can think of but does he have the same impact batting at No 5 or 6. Can he give you seven or 8 overs, I have my doubts," the straight-talking Gambhir said.

According to Gambhir, this is the kind of problem which can't be sorted even if a opener of Rohit Sharma's calibre comes back.

"You can talk (about) putting in Manish Pandey, even if and when Rohit Sharma comes back in the XI, the problem you are facing now you will be facing then. There is no one in the top six who can actually give you a coupe of overs," he said.

While Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell are already in the playing XI as pace and spin bowling all-rounders respectively, Australia have a number of back-up men with multiple skill-sets, including rookie Cameron Green, who is set to make his international debut.

"And if you see the Australian side, there is Moises Henrqiues, who can give you couple of overs, there is Sean Abbott who is bowling all-rounder. They have Daniel Sams who can both bowl and bat.

"From Indian point of view, if Hardik is unfit where is the replacement?"

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)