Brighton vs Liverpool, Premier League 2020-21 Free Live Streaming Online: Liverpool are in the midst of challenging times with their squad losing several players to injuries. While the Reds managed to beat in-form Leicester City in the league, their European game at home to Atlanta ended in morale shattering defeat. They will look to return to winning ways when they take on Brighton in an away tie. Jurgen Klopp's’ men are currently 2nd in the league, level on points with Tottenham Hotspur on 20. With the London club in action tomorrow against Chelsea, this is a perfect opportunity for the defending champions to open up a lead at the top. Brighton are 16th in the league and got a much-needed win against Aston Villa in their previous game. Brighton versus Liverpool will be telecasted on Star Sports network and streamed on Hotstar from 6:00 pm IST. Liverpool Trolled Mercilessly by Fans After Their 2-0 Loss at Anfield Against Atalanta in Champions League 2020-21.

The three man defence of Brighton which includes Ben White, Lewis Dunk and Dan Burn holds the key for the hosts against Liverpool. They can ill afford to give the Reds’ front men any space to latch on to, making themselves as compact as possible. Danny Welbeck got his first goal for his new club Brighton last weekend and the former England international will be eager to continue his good run. Leandro Trossard will start as the playmaker and is likely to tightly marked.

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson has returned to first-team training but the Brighton game could be too early for his return. Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino, Diego Jota and Sadio Mane all start for the visitors in an action packed front four. Georginio Wijnaldum, who looks set to move to Barcelona in the transfer window, should start alongside Curtis Jones. Fabinho and Joel Matip make up the centre-back pairing for the champions.

When is Brighton vs Liverpool, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Brighton vs Liverpool match in Premier League 2020-21 will take place on November 28, 2020 (Saturday). The match will be played at the Ammex Stadium and will begin at 06:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Brighton vs Liverpool, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can watch the live telecast of Brighton vs Liverpool match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Premier League 2021-21 in India. Fans need to tune into Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels and catch live action on their television sets.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Brighton vs Liverpool, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Premier League 2020-21 can be viewed on Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports. So fans can either download the Disney+ Hotstar app or log onto the website, to watch the live streaming of Brighton vs Liverpool match. Liverpool have problems at the back currently but their attack is good enough to outscore Brighton and claim all three points.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 28, 2020 01:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).