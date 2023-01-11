Dubai [UAE], January 11 (ANI): Star England batter Joe Root said that his experience as a cricketer will hold him in "good stead" during the inaugural International League T20 (ILT20) despite him not playing much T20 cricket in the last couple of years and such leagues will help him prepare well for the upcoming 50-over ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, which will be held in India.

One of the most revered figures in the world of cricket, Joe Root will turn up for the Dubai Capitals in the inaugural edition of the ILT20, which is set to begin on Friday, January 13, 2023 at the Dubai International Stadium. The competition will be held across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah until February 12, 2023.

Speaking about playing in the ILT20, Root said, "It is really exciting for me. I have not played a lot of T20 cricket in the last couple of years, but my experience as a cricketer will hold me in good stead. Hopefully, I can go out there and get some big scores to help our team win some matches."

The English batter believes that playing in T20 leagues will help him prepare for the ICC Men's World Cup 2023.

"I have a lot of experience in playing 50-over cricket now. I have got a good understanding of how to play in ODIs. I really want to develop my white-ball game further and if there is anything that I can add to my 50-over game, it will come from playing more T20 cricket and putting myself in situations I have not found myself frequently during the course of my career so far," he said, according to release from Dubai Capitals.

The former England Test Captain, who has scored over 17,000 runs in international cricket, spoke about the talent pool in the ILT20.

"There are some big names that are featuring in this tournament. It is a mixed bag of experienced and young players. The youngsters will get an opportunity to showcase their skills on a global stage."

Talking about the Dubai Capitals' team composition, Root said there are a lot of players in the team who have tons of experience, so that will surely help others as well.

"Our team is really good and the players have belief in their abilities. Hopefully, we can go all the way and lift the trophy."

The Dubai Capitals will go up against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the opening match of the tournament on January 13, 2023. (ANI)

