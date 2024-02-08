California [US], February 8 (ANI): The World No.1 Iga Swiatek, World No.2 Aryna Sabalenka and defending champion Elena Rybakina will headline the field at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.

All of the Top 10 are headed to the desert to start the Sunshine Double at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.

World No. 5 Rybakina and World No. 5 Sabalenka faced off in a thrilling Indian Wells final last year. Rybakina prevailed 7-6(11), 6-4, exacting revenge for her Australian Open final defeat to Sabalenka in 2023. Rybakina won the first of her two WTA 1000 titles that year.

Top-ranked Swiatek wants to win the Indian Wells championship again after calling it in 2022, while two-time Australian Open champion Sabalenka is vying for her maiden Indian Wells gold. Swiatek advanced all the way to the semifinals in her championship defence last year before falling to Rybakina.

The top two American players, Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula complete the Top 5 players who are vying for the championship. Last year, Gauff, the current US Open champion, made it to the quarterfinals at Indian Wells for the first time. In 2021, Pegula reached the quarterfinals.

Ons Jabeur, 2024 Australian Open runner-up Zheng Qinwen, reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova, Maria Sakkari and Karolina Muchova make up the rest of the Top 10 entrants. Sakkari placed second in Indian Wells last year and third in 2022.

Other past winners of Indian Wells include Victoria Azarenka, who won the trophy in 2012 and 2016, and Paula Badosa, who won the title in 2021. (ANI)

