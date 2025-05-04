Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 4 (ANI): In a heartwarming cultural exchange that blended sport, humar and culinary heritage, West Indian cricket stars Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine, and Andre Russell brought their Caribbean flair to the kitchen in the latest episode of Kolkata Knight Riders' cooking show Knight Bite.

The episode, aptly titled 'West Indies meets Chicken Kosha,' featured the trio immersing themselves in Bengali culinary traditions while adding their Trinidadian touch to the famous Bengali dish Kosha Murgi Mangsho (slow-cooked chicken), as per the KKR press release.

The cultural connection was immediate and delightful as the cricketers engaged in friendly banter with the host Kunal Kapur over whether the dish should be called 'chicken curry' or 'curry chicken.'

"No, the right way is called curry chicken," insisted Bravo with playful conviction, explaining that in Trinidad and Tobago, the terminology matters.

"If we come on national TV and say chicken curry, the entire country is going to beat us," he joked, giving viewers a glimpse into the serious business of food in Trinidadian culture.

As the chef demonstrated the traditional preparation using mustard oil and potatoes -- staples in Bengali cuisine -- the West Indian stars shared insights about their homeland's culinary treasures.

"If you want the fast food, there's a thing in the West Indies called doubles," Bravo explained, describing the street food made of chickpeas and dough, similar to paratha with chickpea curry. He also highlighted 'bake and shark' and 'roti ' as "must-try whenever you come to Trinidad and Tobago."

The cooking session revealed surprising aspects of the cricketers' personalities. When asked about their academic performances, all three champions confessed to being better at cricket than at studies.

"Was I good in school? Not at all!," Bravo admitted candidly, while Narine shared a similar sentiment.

In a particularly endearing moment, Sunil Narine opened up about his signature hairstyles, which have become his trademark over the years.

"Styling hair is something I started a long while ago. And it just stuck with me," he shared, revealing that his family was initially sceptical about his experimental looks before they 'grew on them.'

The show took an unexpected turn when Bravo revealed his Bollywood aspirations, sharing that Shah Rukh Khan -- KKR's owner and Bollywood superstar -- had promised him a movie role if he won trophies for the Trinbago Knight Riders (who play in the Caribbean Premier League). "I won four trophies," Bravo said proudly.

A lighthearted egg-whisking competition brought out the playful competitiveness in the cricketers, with Russell stepping in to help Narine. The friendly challenge culminated in Bravo's signature 'Champion' celebration, highlighting the camaraderie that exists among these international stars beyond the cricket field.

The episode concluded with a beautiful fusion meal--Bengali chicken curry with Trinidadian spices, accompanied by paratha and rice. Ever prepared, Andre Russell pulled out his Caribbean hot sauce from his pocket, adding the final Trinidadian touch to the Bengali feast.

This episode of 'Knight Bite' beautifully showcases how cricket and cuisine can bridge cultural divides. As these West Indian stars embraced Bengali culinary traditions while proudly sharing their own, they demonstrated that food, like cricket, has the power to bring diverse worlds together. (ANI)

