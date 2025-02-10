Kolkata, Feb 10 (PTI) Despite being out of India's current scheme of things, seam-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur remains optimistic about his chances, asserting that he is "always in contention" following yet another stellar performance for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Haryana here on Monday.

The 33-year-old, who played a crucial role in India's tour of England in 2021, has been in exceptional form this domestic season.

He is Mumbai's fifth-highest run-getter, accumulating 396 runs in nine innings at an impressive average of 44.00, including a century and three fifties.

With the ball too he has made an impact, taking 30 wickets at an average of 21.10. His latest heroics came on the third morning as he dismantled the Haryana tail with a six-wicket burst, securing a 14-run first-innings lead for Mumbai.

"When there's no place in the team, there's naturally disappointment. And, when you're not playing, sitting idle at home, you tend to think about it more," said Thakur who has played 11 Tests with the last being against South Africa at Centurion in December 2023.

"But once I step onto the field, my entire focus is on the match -- whether it's club cricket, Ranji Trophy, IPL, or playing for India. To me, every cricket match is the same, regardless of the level. I always aim to give my best in whichever game I play, I don't have any other thoughts."

Targeting England tour

=================

With India set to tour England in June-July for the start of the new World Test Championship cycle, Thakur remains hopeful of making a comeback.

"Yes, absolutely. I believe I'm in contention. The next step is to make my place in the team and earn selection. That's always the goal," he said.

"Right now, I'm playing at the Ranji Trophy level. International cricket is the highest level we all strive for. It's always on my mind, it's the motivation to play for the country that drives me forward. That passion, that fire, never fades."

Thakur, who went unsold in the IPL mega auction, is open to playing county cricket to gain experience in English conditions.

"If I get an offer, I'll definitely play. It would be a great new experience. Right now, there are no concrete plans, but county cricket has 6-7 matches around that time. If selected, it will help me adjust to English conditions before the (England) tour," he said.

Handling pressure

==============

Cricket, with its unpredictable nature, comes with its share of highs and lows, and Thakur believes mental resilience is key to navigating them.

"It affects every player differently. Personally, I don't dwell on the past. If I do, it only leads to disappointment and distracts me from the game. My focus is on what's in my hands," he said.

"Professional cricket comes with highs and lows. Sometimes you perform, sometimes you don't. Sometimes you're in the team, sometimes you're dropped. But the real challenge is bouncing back, preparing well, and delivering when it matters. That's the fun part of it.

"When I'm in the nets or alone in my room, I analyse my game and think about the next match. It's important to train the mind to stay in the present. The subconscious may still think about selection, but on the field, my only focus is contributing -- whether it's taking wickets or scoring runs."

SKY the X-factor

===========

Thakur also backed his longtime Mumbai teammate Suryakumar Yadav, who returned to form with a sparkling half century in the Ranji game.

"As a player, he has always been confident. I've played with him since childhood, and we know he's an X-factor. Whether it's taking a brilliant catch or hitting a couple of audacious shots, he shifts the momentum," he said.

"Yes, he got out early in the last few matches, but that doesn't mean he's out of form. A batsman getting dismissed within the first few balls doesn't necessarily indicate poor form. If he struggles after facing 20-25 balls, then it's a concern.

"We know his quality -- he has been playing Ranji Trophy for over a decade, making his debut in 2010-11. He used that experience well in his innings today," he said.

No target in mind

============

Mumbai has a history of lower-order resilience, and Thakur believes it is a vital part of their team culture.

"Mumbai cricket has always emphasised that every batter, even No. 11, must contribute. Since childhood, we've been taught that every run matters, even if it's just 2, 5, or 10," he said.

"Historically, Mumbai's lower order has stepped up in crisis situations, and we follow that tradition. It's ingrained in our team culture, and we hope it continues in the years to come."

Thakur further said they don't have any declaration score in mind and would look to push for a bigger total.

"There's no such thing as a safe total in cricket. Two full days remain. Our goal is to bat as much as possible," he said.

"The longer we play, the more wear and tear the pitch will undergo, which will help our spinners in the fourth innings. That's why we'll look to stretch our innings tomorrow. We haven't set a specific target yet," he concluded.

