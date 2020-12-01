Canberra [Australia], December 1 (ANI): India middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer on Tuesday said that the attacking fields employed by Australia gives him an opportunity to score more runs.

India and Australia are currently locking horns in the three-match ODI series. The Men in Blue have already lost the ODI series after coming up short in the first two matches. Iyer scored 2 and 38 in the first two matches of the series. It was Iyer's first dismissal in the series that became a talking point as the right-handed batsman was dismissed off a bouncer bowled by Josh Hazlewood.

Also Read | India vs Australia Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2020 in Canberra.

"I definitely know that they have planned against me, so I am happy that at least they are planning against me to get me out so I feel very overwhelmed. I take it as a challenge and I thrive under pressure, it really motivates me to do well. They set attacking fields against me so it gives me an opportunity to score runs," said Iyer in a virtual press conference on Tuesday.

Talking about his dismissal in the first ODI against Hazlewood, Iyer replied: "I knew the short ball was going to come against me. In the first ODI, I was looking to pull the ball and I also had the uppercut in mind, it's just that I got stuck between two-thirds and I could not play the shot. I cannot go back and think about these things. In the second ODI, I was just looking to react to the ball and it is easy to do that rather than thinking what the bowler is going to bowl. I just try to give myself some time in the middle and that is what happened in the second ODI."

Also Read | Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal, Indian Super League 2020-21: Ahmed Jahouh, Adam Le Fondre, Bartholomew Ogbeche and Other Key Players to Watch Out for in MCFC vs SCEB ISL Match.

This is the first time that Iyer is touring Australia. Before the start of the ODI series, the Indian team had to quarantine themselves for 14 days as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus.

"I feel its just the mindset that you need to adjust, it's my first time playing in Australia and we know that the wickets have some bounce in them, its just the mindset as to how you are going to place yourself in the middle. I have set my pattern right from the very start," said Iyer.

"To be honest the quarantine was really tough for us, staying in the room for 14 days and only going for practice and coming back, it was tough. But at the end of the day, we are professionals and we are getting some games to play, so we cannot complain much," he added.

Australia gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series on Sunday and will next meet India in the final ODI on Wednesday.

India had lost the first ODI by 66 runs, while the side came up short in the second match by 51 runs. In both the matches, Men in Blue conceded more than 370 runs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)