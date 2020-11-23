Melbourne [Australia], November 23 (ANI): Australian cricketers are famous for sledging but opening batsman David Warner says the team from Down Under may adopt a different approach and will avoid the verbal volleys against India.

Warner also said Australia will fight it out on the back of their skills and will keep the emotions in check.

India and Australia are slated to square off against each other in three ODIs, three T20Is, and four Tests. The tour will commence with the three-match ODI series, slated to begin in Sydney from November 27.

"We start with a white-ball series against India, generally the other way around, which is going to be exciting, and Virat is only playing seven of the ten games, so for us, it's about going out there as a team and trying to control our emotions and play them on the skill," ESPNcricinfo quoted Warner as saying.

"I'll always draw from that, mate. To try and get engaged, that's the way they like to play as well. We saw that last time when we toured India. They really engaged us like that. We're learning over time and trying not to engage in that," he further said.

"Probably try and reverse the effect by trying and ignoring it, trying to take it on board and using it against them by using your bat. It's probably something I've learnt over time. And you don't know the effect it can have on your team-mates as well. You've got to be a bit more humble in that respect," Warner added.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli will be playing just one Test against Australia and will then head back home after being granted paternity leave by the BCCI. Warner hinted that once the Indian skipper leaves, Australia may re-consider their strategy.

"Jinks (Ajinkya Rahane) is calm, collected, measured. It's like chalk and cheese with two of them two and as a player to try and engage him on the field, as we're talking about engaging, and getting into that contest as players, we obviously got to think about how to do that especially with Ajinkya as captain," Warner said.

"The great thing from India's perspective is that you've got three if not four very good players who could captain the team at any time. With him, he'll bring a calm and measured approach with his nature," he added.

After the white-ball leg, both sides will shift their attention to the longest format of the game. The first Test between India and Australia will be a day-night contest.

The four-match series will be a part of the World Test Championship (WTC). Australia are on top of the standing while India is at the second position after ICC altered the points system for WTC due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

