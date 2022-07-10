Nottingham, Jul 10 (PTI) Scoreboard of the third and final T20 International between India and England here on Sunday.

England Innings:

Jason Roy c Pant b Umran Malik 27

Jos Buttler b Avesh Khan 18

Dawid Malan c Pant b Ravi Bishnoi 77

Phil Salt b Patel 8

Liam Livingstone not out 42

Moeen Ali c Patel b Ravi Bishnoi 0

Harry Brook c Ravi Bishnoi b Patel 19

Chris Jordan run out 11

Extras: (B-1 LB-5 NB-2 W-5) 13

Total: (For 7 wickets in 20 overs) 215

Fall of wickets: 1/31 2/61 3/84 4/168 5/169 6/197 7/215

Bowling: Avesh Khan 4-0-43-1, Umran Malik 4-0-56-1, Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-30-2, Ravindra Jadeja 4-0-45-0, Harshal Patel 4-0-35-2. More

