Dharamsala, Mar 9 (PTI) Scoreboard on day three of the fifth and final Test between India and England here on Saturday.

England (1st Innings): 218 all out

Also Read | James Anderson Becomes First Fast Bowler in Test Cricket History To Take 700 Wickets, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2024.

India 1st Innings: (Overnight 473/8 in 120 overs)

Yashasvi Jaiswal st Foakes b Shoaib Bashir 57

Also Read | UWW Writes to WFI, States Only Officially Affiliated Body Allowed To Send Indian Teams to Competitions.

Rohit Sharma b Stokes 103

Shubman Gill b Anderson 110

Devdutt Padikkal b Shoaib Bashir 65

Sarfaraz Khan c Root b Shoaib Bashir 56

Ravindra Jadeja lbw b Hartley 15

Dhruv Jurel c Duckett b Shoaib Bashir 15

Ravichandran Ashwin b Hartley 0

Kuldeep Yadav c Foakes b Anderson 30

Jasprit Bumrah st Foakes b Shoaib Bashir 20

Mohammed Siraj not out 0

Extras: (LB-4 NB-2) 6

Total: (All out in 124.1 overs) 477

Fall of wickets: 1/104 2/275 3/279 4/376 5/403 6/427 7/427 8/428 9/477 10/477

Bowling: James Anderson 16-2-60-2, Mark Wood 15-1-89-0, Tom Hartley 39-3-126-2, Shoaib Bashir 46.1-5-173-5, Ben Stokes 5-1-17-1, Joe Root 3-0-8-0. More

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)