Dharamsala, Mar 9 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on day three of the fifth and final Test between India and England here on Saturday.

England 1st Innings: 218 all out

India 1st Innings: 477 all out

England 2nd innings

Zak Crawley c Sarfaraz Khan b Ashwin 0

Ben Duckett b Ashwin 2

Ollie Pope c Yashasvi Jaiswal b Ashwin 19

Joe Root batting 34

Jonny Bairstow lbw b Kuldeep Yadav 39

Ben Stokes b Ashwin 2

Extras: (B-6, LB-1) 7

Total: (For 5 wickets in 22.5 Overs) 103

Fall of Wickets: 1-2, 2-21, 3-36, 4-92, 5-103.

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 6-2-17-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 8.5-0-55-4, Ravindra Jadeja 5-0-15-0, Kuldeep Yadav 3-0-9-1. PTI

