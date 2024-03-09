Dharamsala, Mar 9 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on day three of the fifth and final Test between India and England here on Saturday.
England 1st Innings: 218 all out
India 1st Innings: 477 all out
England 2nd innings
Zak Crawley c Sarfaraz Khan b Ashwin 0
Ben Duckett b Ashwin 2
Ollie Pope c Yashasvi Jaiswal b Ashwin 19
Joe Root batting 34
Jonny Bairstow lbw b Kuldeep Yadav 39
Ben Stokes b Ashwin 2
Extras: (B-6, LB-1) 7
Total: (For 5 wickets in 22.5 Overs) 103
Fall of Wickets: 1-2, 2-21, 3-36, 4-92, 5-103.
Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 6-2-17-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 8.5-0-55-4, Ravindra Jadeja 5-0-15-0, Kuldeep Yadav 3-0-9-1. PTI
