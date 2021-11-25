Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 25 (ANI): India batter Shubman Gill on Thursday lauded Kiwi pacer, Kyle Jamieson, for bowling a probing spell on Day 1 of the ongoing first Test here at Green Park, Kanpur.

At stumps on Day 1, India's score read 258/4 with Iyer (75*) and Jadeja (50*) currently unbeaten at the crease. Shubman also managed to score 52 but he was dismissed by Jamieson on a peach of a delivery and that ended up castling his stumps.

Also Read | India vs New Zealand 1st Test 2021 Day 1 Stat Highlights: Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja and Shubman Gill Fifties Help India End at 258/4 As Kyle Jamieson Takes Three Wickets.

"I think Jamieson bowled really well today, especially the first spell he bowled with the new ball. He bowled in pretty good areas to me and Mayank Agarwal. When I came to bat after lunch, that over was top-notch, the whole spell he bowled, he looked top-notch," said Gill while replying to an ANI query during a virtual press conference.

When asked whether he has been asked to bat in the middle-order by team management, Gill said: "I have opened for my state team and India A. I have batted in the middle-order as well. There is a little bit of tweaking when you play as an opener or you play as a middle-order batter. It is more on the mental side of the things rather than the technique."

Also Read | Lionel Messi Opens Up About Relationship With Former Rival Sergio Ramos, Says 'At First it was Weird'.

Talking about his own dismissal, Gill said: "It is all about reading the conditions, especially after coming to bat after lunch, the ball started to reverse. You have to read the conditions, I was not able to read the ball which dismissed me because I was not expecting the ball to start reversing this early."

Talking about Shreyas Iyer's knock, the right-handed batter said: "The way Iyer batted on his Test debut, we lost three wickets in the second session. Jadeja and Iyer have stitched together a good partnership, hopefully, it continues tomorrow." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)