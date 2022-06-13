Cuttack (Odisha) [India], June 13 (ANI): South Africa's Heinrich Klassen revealed how he got to know that he was playing in the second T20I of the five-match series against India in Cuttack on Sunday.

Chasing 149 for the win, Heinrich Klassen took the game away from India with a 46-ball 81 as South Africa romped home with four wickets to spare to go 2-0 up at Barabati Stadium.

Klaasen, Player of the Match in the post-match presentation revealed: "Quinny (Quinton de Kock) came up to me in the bus and told me that he has injured his wrist. Yesterday morning his hand was a bit stiff, so I got to know that I am playing yesterday."

"It looked very difficult with the new ball, so I tried to target the spinners. I am glad it happened against India. I am honored to be here, and I am lucky to be here. Lot of staff members backed me, so pretty happy with that support, this one's for them," he added while talking about his half-century.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's magical figures of 4/13 in four overs were not enough to stop South Africa from taking a 2-0 lead in the series. Led by Heinrich Klaasen's fiery fifty, the Proteas chased down the total with 10 balls to spare.

The required run-rate was touching 10 an over when Heinrich Klaasen decided to take the attack to India. The carnage began when he plundered Yuzvendra Chahal for a four and six. He dished out similar treatment to Hardik, with two fours in his second over.

He smashed Axar Patel out of the attack in his very first over, accumulating 19 runs which included a six and two fours. The wicket of Temba Bavuma for 35 did nothing to slow South Africa down as Klaasen's fireworks had brought the required rate down.

Klaasen got to his fifty off just 32 balls and finished the game off in a hurry thereafter.

Earlier, South African bowlers bowled brilliantly to restrict India to 148/6, with only Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer and Dinesh Karthik making sizable contributions for the hosts.

Both the teams will be squaring off for the third T20I on Tuesday at Vishakhapatnam. (ANI)

