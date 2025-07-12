Eindhoven (Netherlands), Jul 12 (PTI) The India A men's hockey team registered its third successive win on the ongoing European tour, going past France 3-2 here at the Hockey Club Oranje-Rood on Saturday.

For India, forward Aditya Arjun Lalge scored a brace, while Boby Singh Dhami completed the tally.

Lalge hit the target first through a field goal before converting a penalty corner, while Boby too found the net later.

Clement scored both the goals for France.

Reflecting on the third consecutive win, India A coach Shivendra Singh said, “The India A Men's Hockey Team has been working very hard behind the scenes in preparation for this tour, and it is great to see things working out as well as they have on the field.

“We have a few more games to go on this tour, and I am confident that the team will keep up the good work and build on the momentum.”

India A will again lock horns with France on Sunday and they still have five more matches left on their tour of Europe.

They have already beaten Ireland twice and France once.

Apart from the reverse fixture against France, India A will also play two matches against the Netherlands and one match each against England and Belgium.

