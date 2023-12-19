Gqeberha (South Africa), Dec 19 (PTI) Invited to bat, India were all out for 211 in the second ODI against South Africa here on Tuesday.

Opener Sai Sudharsan top-scored for India with 62 while captain K L Rahul chipped in with 56.

Nandre Burger was the most successful bowler for South Africa with three wickets for 30, while Keshav Maharaj and Beuran Hendricks took two apiece.

Brief Scores:

India: 211 in 46.2 overs (Sai Sudharsan 62, KL Rahul 56; Nandre Burger 3/30).

