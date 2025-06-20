Leeds, Jun 20 (PTI) India and England players along with on-field umpires observed a minute of silence in remembrance of the victims of the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad ahead of the first Test here on Friday.

In the gruesome accident of the Air India flight to London, 241 passengers and crew on board were killed on June 14.

Also Read | Why is Virat Kohli Not Playing in India vs England 2025 Test Series? Know Reason Behind Star Batter’s Absence from Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

"What happened in the aircraft (crash), I think the whole India was disheartened but at the same time the only thing from our side... we are going to be sticking with them, how we can make India happy again," vice-captain Rishabh Pant had told media here on Wednesday.

On the cricketing front, top-order batter B Sai Sudharsan became the latest Test entrant for India, and he will bat at No. 3.

Also Read | IND 10/0 in 3 Overs | India vs England Live Score Updates of 1st Test 2025 Day 1: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Eye-Pleasing Strokes Gets India Ongoing.

India under new captain Shubman Gill are searching for their first Test series win on England shores since 2007.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)