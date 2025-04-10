Pune, Apr 10 (PTI) India got their act together to beat Hong Kong China 2-1 in their second match of the Billie Jean King Cup Asia-Oceania Group 1 here on Thursday.

India got off to an ideal start courtesy Vaidehi Chaudhari's win over Ho Ching Wu in her first game of the tournament.

The Ahmedabad-based Vaidehi won the tie-break 10-8 to win the first set and imposed herself well in the second to emerge winner by 7-6 (10-8), 6-1 in a little over two hours to give India a 1-0 lead.

In the second singles, Shrivalli Bhamidipaty had to dig deep against Hong Yi Cody Wong in a three-set encounter that lasted two hours and 27 minutes.

Shrivalli bagged the first set in a tie-break to win 8-6 before her opponent fought back. The Indian, however, secured a crucial 7-6, 2-6, 6-3 victory to give India an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Ankita Raina and Prarthana Thombare fell short in a hard-fought battle against Eudice Chong and Hong Yi Cody Wong. The experienced Indian pair secured the first set in a tie-break before their opponents fought back to win the contest 7-6, 3-6, 11-13.

India will face Chinese Taipei on Friday.

