IU vs LQ Dream11 Team Prediction, PSL 2025: The Pakistan Super League 2025 also known as PSL 10 or PSL X opens with defending champions Islamabad United (IU) taking on former champions Lahore Qalandars (LQ). The IU vs LQ PSL 2025 match takes place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on April 11 and has a start time of 09:00 PM as per IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in IU vs LQ PSL 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions. PSL 2025 Captains: List of Skippers Of All Teams for Pakistan Super League Season 10.

Islamabad United is the most successful team in the history of PSL, having won three titles while Lahore Qalandars have won the trophy twice. Allrounder Shahdab will lead Islamabad United and on the other hand, Shaheen Afridi is in charge of Lahore Qalandars. Meanwhile, we have drafted the IU vs LQ Dream11 fantasy playing XI for PSL 2025.

IU vs LQ PSL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Sam Billings (LQ) and Azam Khan (IU).

Batters: Fakhar Zaman (LQ), Daryl Mitchell (LQ), Rassie van der Dussen (ISL).

All-Rounders: Matt Short (ISL), Shadab Khan (ISL) and Salman Ali Agha (ISL).

Bowlers: Naseem Shah (ISL), Shaheen Afridi (LAH) and Haris Rauf (LAH).

IU vs LQ PSL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Fakhar Zaman (c), Salman Ali Agha (vc). 'Viewers Will Leave the IPL to Watch PSL' Hasan Ali Confident That A Unified Good Performance in Pakistan Super League Can Help Them Attract Eyeballs (Watch Video).

IU vs LQ PSL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Sam Billings (LQ), Azam Khan (IU), Fakhar Zaman (LQ), Daryl Mitchell (LQ), Rassie van der Dussen (ISL), Matt Short (ISL), Shadab Khan (ISL), Salman Ali Agha (ISL), Naseem Shah (ISL), Shaheen Afridi (LAH) and Haris Rauf (LAH).

