Mohali, Mar 6 (PTI) India bowled out Sri Lanka for 174 on the third day of the opening Test to take a mammoth 400-run first-innings lead here on Sunday.

Sri Lanka, who resumed at their overnight score of 108 for four, could add only 66 runs for the loss of the remaining six wickets.

Also Read | Shane Warne’s Ex-Fiance Elizabeth Hurley Mourns Demise of the Late Legend, Says ‘RIP My Beloved Lionheart’.

Pathum Nissanka, who was unbeaten on 61, was the top scorer for the visitors while Charith Asalanka pitched in with 29.

Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (5/41) was the pick of the bowlers for India while Ravichandran Ashwin (2/49) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/36) also played their part in wrapping up the Sri Lankan innings.

Also Read | India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test 2022 Day 3 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs SL Mohali Test on TV With Time in IST.

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 574 for 8 declared in 129.2 overs (Ravindra Jadeja 175 not out, Rishabh Pant 96; Suranga Lakmal 2/90, Vishwa Fernando 2/135, Lasith Embuldeniya 2/188).

Sri Lanka 1st innings: 174 all out in 65 overs (Pathum Nissanka 61 not out, Charith Asalanka 29; Ravindra Jadeja 5/41).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)