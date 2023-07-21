New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Indian men's football team climbed to 99th position after moving one spot up in the latest FIFA Men's Football Rankings on Thursday.

AIFF's Twitter handle shared a post informing the fans about the latest ranking. They wrote, "We march on, India climbed up to in the latest official FIFA world ranking."

India entered the top 100 in the FIFA ranking released on June 29.

Indian team recently clinched the SAFF Championship title in a penalty shootout as the game ended in a scoreline of 4-4 at the Sri Kanteerava Outdoor Stadium. This was their ninth SAFF title.

Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu made the difference for the Blue Colts once again as he saved a crucial penalty kick in the summit clash to help India beat Kuwait 5-4 in the shootout.

After five rounds of penalty kicks, the scoreline was 4-4 with both sides missing a penalty each and the sudden death rule was kicked off. Mahesh Naorem stepped up and scored for the Indian team. Sandhu had a difficult challenge in front of him as Kuwait captain Khaled Hajiah stepped in to bring back parity in the scoreline.

India had also won their second Intercontinental Cup title, defeating Lebanon by 2-0 in the title clash on June 18 in Bhubaneswar. (ANI)

