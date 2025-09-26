New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): Team India emerged victorious at the Special Olympics Asia Pacific Badminton Competition 2025, held from September 16 to 20 at Stadium Juara, Bukit Kiara, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Competing against athletes from 10 countries, India's contingent showcased their talent, finishing with an impressive medal haul of one gold and three silver medals, as per a release from Special Olympics Bharat.

Chanvi Sharma was the standout performer, winning gold in the women's singles event and adding a silver in women's doubles alongside partner Sujita Sukumaran. Ankit Dalal claimed silver in the men's singles and doubled his tally with another silver in the men's doubles, partnering Amal Biju.

The High Commissioner of India to Malaysia, BN Reddy, also met the athletes at the closing ceremony to congratulate them on his behalf and offer his best wishes for the future.

Speaking on the achievement, Madam President, Special Olympics Bharat, said, "We are immensely proud of our athletes for winning medals at the Asia Pacific Badminton Competition in Malaysia. Their courage, resilience, and team spirit truly embody the essence of Special Olympics. I extend heartfelt congratulations to the entire contingent and thank the Indian Ambassador to Malaysia and the Indian diaspora for their invaluable support. May this achievement inspire many more across India," as quoted from a release by Special Olympics Bharat.

The competition brought together 80 players from 10 countries, comprising 63 athletes and 17 unified partners. (ANI)

