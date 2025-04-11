Buenos Aires [Argentina], April 11 (ANI): India concluded their International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup campaign with a total of eight medals, including four gold medals, two silver and two bronze medals.

On Thursday, India finished the tournament at second place finish in the points, behind China, who topped the standings with a total of 11 medals, including five gold, three silver and three bronze, as per Olympics.com.

Saurabh Chaudhary and Suruchi Singh beat Manu Bhaker, a two-time Olympic medallist, and Ravinder Singh, 16-8 in the bronze medal play-off to claim their spot on the podium.

Bhaker did secure a bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics in the 10m air pistol mixed team with Sarabjot Singh, who did not compete at the tournament.

During the qualifiers, Tokyo 2020 Olympian Saurabh and Suruchi earned a third-place finish with a total score of 581-26x, with Suruchi getting 291 and Saurabh managing 290. Manu (287) and Ravinder Singh (292) combined and made it to the fourth spot.

The gold medal match was in between China's Ma Qianke and Zhang Yifan (582-23x) and Yao Qianxun and Hu Kai (582-17x), the top two from the qualifiers. Qianke and Yifan won the gold medal, with a score of 16-10.

Sift Kaur Samra (women's 50m rifle 3 positions), Rudrankksh Patil (men's 10m air rifle), Suruchi Singh (women's 10m air pistol) and Vijayveer Sidhu (men's 25m rapid fire pistol) collected gold medals for India at the first ISSF World Cup of the year. Manu, returned empty-handed. She made it to the 13th place in qualifiers of women's 10 m air pistol and in the 25th pistol event, Bhaker settled for sixth spot after making it to the medal round.

Swapnil Kusale, another bronze medalist at the 2024 Olympics, did not compete.

ISSF World Cup 2025 Buenos Aires: India medal winnersSift Kaur Samra - gold medal in women's 50m rifle 3 positionsRudrankksh Patil - gold medal in the men's 10m air rifleSuruchi Singh - gold medal in the women's 10m air pistolVijayveer Sidhu - gold medal in the men's 25m rapid-fire pistolEsha Singh - silver medal in women's 25m pistolArya Borse/Rudrankksh Patil - silver medal in the mixed 10m air rifleSaurabh Chaudhary/Suruchi Singh - bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed teamChain Singh - bronze medal in men's 50m rifle 3 positions. (ANI)

