New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): A cricket coach from India will train cricket teams of Fiji, which has been for many decades an Associate Member of the ICC.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his press statement after talks with the Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, who is on a visit to the country.

"Sports is a field that connects people from the ground to the mind. Rugby in Fiji and Cricket in India are examples. Waisale Serevi, the 'Star of Rugby Sevens,' coached the Indian rugby team. Now, an Indian coach is set to take the Fiji cricket team to new heights," PM Modi said.

A series of announcements were made following the talks between the two leaders, with India to supply Agricultural drones to the Sugar Research Institute of Fiji, as also Mobile Soil Testing Laboratories

As per the International Cricket Council website, Fiji was elected as an Associate Member in 1965. They currently enjoy the T20I status.

According to ICC, cricket in Fiji started in 1874 in Levuka, Ovalau when a visiting Royal Naval Ship played a local side, which was selected at the Royal Hotel in Levuka.

Fiji last played a T20I game in August 2024 against the Cook Islands in the T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers for the East Asia-Pacific region, winning by nine runs.

PM Modi and his Fiji counterpart held comprehensive and forward-looking discussions on the full spectrum of bilateral matters, and regional and global issues of mutual interest. Both Leaders expressed satisfaction at the growth of the relationship and reaffirmed their resolve to build a broad-based, inclusive, and forward-looking partnership in areas such as defence, health, agriculture, agro-processing, trade and investment, development of small and medium enterprises, cooperatives, culture, sports, education and skill development.

The joint statement released after talks between two leaders said they stressed on the growing sports connections between both countries, especially the increasing enthusiasm for cricket in Fiji and for rugby in India.

"At the request of Fiji, an Indian cricket coach will support the Fiji cricket teams through local talent development, thus promoting youth engagement in sports," the statement said. (ANI)

